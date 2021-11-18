Minneapolis recorded its 88th homicide of the year Wednesday night when a man was shot and killed downtown.

The victim was sitting inside a vehicle on the 1200 block of S. 7th Street when he was shot about 8:40 p.m., said spokesman Garrett Parten.

Several people called 911 to report gunshots and a possible victim down on the street. Officers arrived and found a man lying outside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid until the victim was taken to a hospital, Parten said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene just a couple blocks south of Hennepin County Medical Center. Preliminary information showed the man was shot while sitting in his vehicle. When he got out of the car, the man collapsed and fell to the ground. Two male suspects approached from their vehicle and fired more shots that struck the victim, Parten said.

The shooters fled the scene in a dark SUV that witnesses said sped away from the scene.

No one has been arrested and the investigation continued Thursday morning.