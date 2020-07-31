Out Tuesday
• “Dispatches From Elsewhere, Season 1”
• “His Dark Materials: First Season”
• “NCIS: Los Angeles: The 11th Season”
• “Swallow”
• “The Good Doctor”
• “The Resistance Fighter”
• “The Soul Collector”
• “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan — Season 2”
Eat & Drink
Minnesota State Fair Food Parade sells out in just 2½ hours
Those who were able to buy tickets reported waits of up to an hour.
National
Gay officer who settled suit will resign from diversity unit
A gay St. Louis County police lieutenant who settled a discrimination lawsuit against the police department for $10.25 million said Friday he is resigning from his job as commander of the department's new diversity and inclusion unit.
National
Trump visiting Florida during a pandemic, hurricane threat
President Donald Trump took a Friday swing through Florida, a state critical to his reelection prospects and bracketed by two storms — one now bringing daily records on COVID-19 deaths and the other swirling just to the south in the form of Hurricane Isaias.
TV & Media
James Murdoch resigns from news publisher News Corp's board
News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch's son James is resigning from the family-controlled publisher's board over content appearing in its newspapers, which include the Wall Street…
National
DC releases police footage from 2018 deaths of 3 Black men
Under pressure from the D.C. Council, Washington's Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released long-sought body camera and security footage from the 2018 deaths of three young Black men in 2018. The release was compelled by an emergency police reform bill that Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized as rushed.