PLAN 1070-51

Total sq. feet: 3,138

Bed/Bath: 4/ 2.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space

Main level

Here’s a four-bedroom modern farmhouse with a relaxing master suite, open-concept floor plan and a covered rear porch. The great room flows into the dining area and modern kitchen, where an island gives homeowners room to hang out. A flexible den near the front of the home could be used in a variety of ways, and there’s a handy mudroom just off the two-car garage.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.



