PLAN 1070-51
Total sq. feet: 3,138
Bed/Bath: 4/ 2.5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space
Here’s a four-bedroom modern farmhouse with a relaxing master suite, open-concept floor plan and a covered rear porch. The great room flows into the dining area and modern kitchen, where an island gives homeowners room to hang out. A flexible den near the front of the home could be used in a variety of ways, and there’s a handy mudroom just off the two-car garage.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
S&P 500 stalls as tech slides, threatens 5-day win streak
A slide for technology stocks on Friday is helping to halt Wall Street's big rally from earlier this week, after President Donald Trump unveiled his latest escalation against China's tech industry.
Variety
News of the Weird: Are baboons armed and dangerous?
A roving gang of baboons in Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside, England, is known to vandalize cars and otherwise alarm visitors, but lately, the Sunday…
Music
6 cool things in music this week include Lizzo, Cory Wong, Dave Koz, Lianne La Havas and Black pop fans
Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. John McCauley of St. Paul:1 Pat Bianchi Trio, Blue Note Live…
Variety
Car showrooms in early-20th-century Minneapolis and St. Paul were as showy as the vehicles they sold
Back when cars were things of wonder, showrooms boasted architectural elegance.
Variety
Sound Advice: The one-size-fits-all disc player is a thing of the past
Q: I recently purchased the Polk LSiM707 floorstanding speakers you recommended. Now I want to upgrade my disc players because the new speakers reproduce sound…