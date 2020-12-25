PLAN 70-1493
Total sq. feet: 1,958
Bed/bath: 3/ 2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab
Here's a great use of 1,958 square feet. Style meets convenience in this sleek farmhouse, keeping things simple and fresh. The open layout makes it easy to move between the great room and the island kitchen, and there's a handy drop zone (with lockers) ready to catch boots and coats. Unwind in the luxurious master bathroom's free-standing tub or the covered porch in back. On the outside, mixed siding and a stylish dormer add classic Craftsman curb appeal.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
