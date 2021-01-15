Nowthen

Built in 1961, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,100 square feet and features an unfinished upper level, two bedrooms on the main level, new furnace, unfinished lower level, deck and three-car attached garage on a 1.6-acre lot. Listed by Brian W. Smith, Re/Max Results, 763-413-2506.

St. Paul

Built in 1912, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,180 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors under carpet, stained-glass windows, porch, unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Joelle Starks, Keller Williams Preferred Realty, 952-221-9174.

Prescott, Wis.

Built in 1995, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,104 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen, porch, full unfinished basement, and wide driveway. Listed by Jeremy Boles, Westconsin Realty, 651-270-4500.