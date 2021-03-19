Minneapolis

Built in 1901, this four-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $183,900 in the Jordan neighborhood has 1,392 square feet and features four bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, porch, partially finished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by James Olagbaju, Open Heaven Realty, 612-220-8842.

St. Paul

Built in 1885, this three-bedroom, two-bath house listed at $180,000 in the North End neighborhood has 1,497 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, three-season porch and a full unfinished basement. Listed by Parker Pemberton, Exp Realty, 612-386-8575.

St. Paul Park

Built in 1890, this three-bedroom, two-bath house listed at $182,500 has 1,547 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, natural woodwork and a two-car detached garage with lofted storage space. Listed by Mike Olsen, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 651-209-8444.