CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing remained steady in October.
Housing starts rose 4.9%, and are up 14% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, to an annualized rate of 1.53 million.
Building permits remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market did over the summer despite the pandemic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
President Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate with his successor is forcing President-elect Joe Biden to seek unusual workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges he will inherit in just nine weeks.
Variety
Home construction up 4.9% in October
The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing remained steady in October.
Business
Target gains steam heading into crucial holiday season
Target is the latest big U.S. retailer to show that it's prospering during the pandemic.
Variety
Sales surge at Lowe's as the homebound take on more projects
Lowe's sales surged in the third quarter more people took on projects at home during the epidemic.Shares, however, slumped before the opening bell Wednesday on…
National
The Latest: Pfizer seeks vaccine regulatory review in days
Pfizer announced more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective.