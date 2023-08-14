Holy Family Catholic quarterback Gavin Frye picked up on a different energy Monday morning as the Fire football team — and high school programs throughout Minnesota — began fall practices.

Frye is a senior entering his third varsity season as a starter under his third different head coach. Dan O'Brien, who spent the past five seasons at St. Thomas Academy, is now the man with the whistle. And O'Brien brought help, coaxing Jeff Ferguson and Dave Nelson, both members of the Minnesota Football Coaches Hall of Fame, out of retirement to serve as assistants.

"Every single coach I've had brought a love for the game," Frye said. "But this year, it's at a different level with these coaches."

O'Brien went 49-5 during his tenure at St. Thomas Academy and reached the state championship game twice. Ferguson and Nelson boast a combined 10 Prep Bowl state championships. The trio hopes to revitalize a Holy Family program coming off two consecutive 0-9 seasons.

"The energy here has been down for the last few years," Frye said. "But these coaches are really helping bring it up."

Player numbers are also rising. O'Brien smiled as he looked out at the field and said 61 players were in helmets Monday — about 20 more than last season. A nice start, but O'Brien isn't removing the vacancy sign from the window just yet.

After Monday's morning practice session, O'Brien gathered his players and told one, "Get some more of your guys to come out."

Players and coaches gathered on the school's new synthetic turf field. Heaps of the ripped up track surface sat in two large mounds. A newly resurfaced track opens next spring.

Still to come, a dedicated entrance gate plus 1,000 seats for spectators. These forthcoming features are why O'Brien predicts, "Friday nights are going to be special."

A great deal of work remains. Players reviewed the basics Monday, from proper technique while carrying the ball to getting into a three-point stance.

Frye said his more experienced seniors are striving to include everyone.

"Some of the guys who just joined today — we don't want to make them feel left out or anything," Frye said. "We welcome them with open arms."