After going virtual last year, Holidazzle will welcome crowds back to downtown Minneapolis for "in-person moments" and holiday fun at Peavey Plaza and in Loring Park.

Officials will announce the return of the holiday festival during a kick-off featuring seasonal songs, treats and a visit from Santa Claus at noon Wednesday in the IDS Crystal Court.

"We are thrilled to welcome you and yours back to Holidazzle moments in person this holiday season," said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which puts on the celebration. "At Holidazzle, we invite you to take in great holiday shopping and food from local small businesses, fireworks, activities, and entertainment for all ages to enjoy."

This year's highlights include a Holidazzle Yeti on display from Nov. 26-Dec. 3 at Peavey Plaza, free Zoom calls with Santa on Dec. 4 and 11, and a three-day celebration Dec. 17-19 in Loring Park.

The party in Loring Park includes entertainment, amusement rides - Ferris wheel, carousel and a giant slide - and a market featuring local small businesses. Fireworks will light up the sky at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. Food and beverages also will be available.

For a full schedule see www.holidazzle.com