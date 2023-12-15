

How'd it get to be December? We don't know, either. But don't panic. If you haven't finished — or started — your holiday shopping, this gift guide is for you. When you have unlimited choices and limited time, you need to call in the experts. Whatever you're shopping for, we've got you covered.

Travel is stressful, but these gifts can take the edge off for the frequent traveler in your life — and keep the memories going after they return.

Dreamegg: D11 Max White Noise Machine

$39.99 | This portable white noise machine will block out any loud hotel or Airbnb neighbors, perfect for sensitive sleepers or lulling jet-setting babies to sleep.

Priority Pass card. M

Priority Pass

$99-$469 | What frequent traveler wouldn't want the gift of unlimited cocktails, buffets and showers with access to more than 1,400 airport lounges around the world?

AirTag by Apple.

Apple: AirTag

$29 | With hundreds of thousands of checked bags lost each year, an AirTag is essential for keeping a digital eye on your belongings.

Manta sleep mask.

Manta Sleep: Manta Sleep Mask

$35 | Whether you're on a bright airplane or battling blinking hotel room lights, this adjustable eye mask delivers pillow-soft total darkness for better sleep at home and away.

Domestic 22” Carry-On Spinner.

Briggs & Riley: Baseline 22-Inch Carry-On 2-Wheel Garment Bag

$659 | This two-wheel rollaboard has a clever split-compartment design: half for clothes that need to be hung, half for what gets folded. Plus, it's vetted by flight attendants and backed by a question-free lifetime guarantee.

Away compression socks.

Away: The Compression Socks

$35 | These below-the-knee compression socks from Away (yes, they make more than trendy carry-ons) support circulation and reduce leg swelling on long flights.

Fujifilm Instax camera.

Fujifilm: Instax Mini 12

$79.50 | The sharper our smartphone cameras get, the more charming analog film becomes. In seconds, this petite instant camera transforms travel memories into nostalgic keepsakes for photo albums or travel journals.

North Face packable slippers.

The North Face: ThermoBall Traction Mules V

$59 | They're slippers, but cooler (well, warmer, actually). These insulated mules — made with recycled materials — are suitable for all travel scenarios, from camping to hotel stays.

The Collapsible Bottler.

Que: The Collapsible Bottle

$24.95 | This collapsible water bottle saves space in your bag and money in your wallet since you won't be buying expensive Evians at the airport.

Le Labo edition hotel candle.

Edition: Edition Candle

$80 | Smell and nostalgia are closely linked, so give the gift of a vacation memory (or a daydream about a future one) with Edition Hotels' signature black tea scent.