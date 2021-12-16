Storm sirens sounded, warnings were issued and residents in many southern Minnesota cities took shelter Wednesday night as strong line of storms more reminiscent of May than December marched across the state leaving a trail of damage in their wake and possibly dropping the first tornados ever reported in Minnesota during the month of December.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service will be in Hartland in Freeborn County in on Thursday to determine if a twister hit the small southern Minnesota town. Teams also will fan out across parts of Winona County looking for evidence of a tornado there, said Mike Kurz, a meteorologist with the weather service's La Crosse, Wis., office.

Tornado or not, Wednesday's storms were "historic and unreal," he said. And damaging.

A bank in Hartland appears to have taken a direct hit from strong winds. There also were some homes and other "significant damage" reported across Freeborn County, said Caleb Grunzke, with the weather service's Twin Cities office.

Condolences for residents of Hartland were posted across social media after the violent storms hit.

"On behalf of our neighboring City of Hartland, Minnesota, our prayers are with you," wrote Rob Wilkening, the mayor of nearby Waldorf, Minn. "We are sadden by the damage of the tornado you had tonight. Please let me know what you might need."

The violent storm that hit Hartland about 7 p.m. moved north and east and damaged homes near Lewiston, Minn. and produced wind gusts of 85 mph in Plainview, where initial reports indicated a second tornado touched down. That has yet to be confirmed, despite reports that were put out Wednesday night, Kurz said.

A report of a twister near Eyota turned out to be strong winds, he said. "A motorist lost control of a vehicle" and reported it as a tornado, he said.

But many homes and businesses across southeastern Minnesota did lose power. In Rochester, the fire department responded to 35 calls for service that included multiple small fires, gas leaks, downed power lines, and other hazards caused by falling trees. One resident in was trapped in his home when a large tree fell and blocked his front doorway. Firefighters used chainsaws to cut away a section of the tree so the resident could get out, the department said.

The wacky weather sent the mercury in the Twin Cities to a record-high 58 degrees. The state saw the highest the number of thunderstorm-related wind gusts of 75 mph or higher in a single day since 2004. The 55 reports beat the old record of 53 according to the National Storm Prediction Center.

The winds blew a semitrailer truck off Hwy. 15 in Nicollet County, knocked down trees and took down power lines. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, about 1,700 customers in the metro area were without electricity, according to Xcel Energy. About 7,000 were without power across the rest of its service area in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the utility said.

In Dodge County, Sheriff Scott Rose reported trees and power lines down throughout the county.

To the north, residents were dealing with weather more typical for this time of year. A winter storm warning remained in effect for Stevens, Pope, Douglas and Todd counties in west-central Minnesota.