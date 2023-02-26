Larry Olimb was the co-head coach in girls hockey at Wayzata from 2000-06 before stepping aside to get involved with the activities of his three children. He came back to the hockey bench before this season, taking the head coaching job for Orono girls hockey. And he took his team all the way to the Class 1A state championship game against his hometown Warroad, coached by his childhood buddy, David Marvin.

Could Olimb ever have imagined such a scenario?

"Never in a million years, no," Olimb said via phone Friday night. "If I would have guessed this was how the season would end? No, absolutely not."

Though it's a special moment for Olimb as a coach, he also said he's happy for his players, who he said deserved to be in this spot and were enjoying the moment.

Olimb and Marvin shared an embrace in the postgame handshake line after Warroad's 3-1 victory in Saturday's Class 1A championship game.

Growing up in Warroad a block away from Marvin, Olimb learned to skate and play on a rink set up by David's father, Cal Marvin. Being close in age meant the duo played together on youth hockey teams every other year before playing three years of high school hockey together for Warroad, including in the 1987 state tournament, when they took fourth place. Olimb and Warroad returned to state in 1988, and he scored two goals and had four assists in the tournament before going on to be named Mr. Hockey.

Olimb also played with current Warroad assistant coach Derrick Comstock, a sophomore on the 1988 state tournament team. Comstock's daughter, Katy, is a sophomore for Warroad this year.

"I love Derrick Comstock and his family," Olimb said. "His mom and dad were both schoolteachers. His dad [Blane Comstock] was an Olympic goalie on the '76 team, my elementary phys. ed teacher.

"It's kind of a typical story for a kid from Warroad."

Olimb and Marvin parted ways for college hockey, with Marvin going to North Dakota and Olimb to the Gophers, but they remain good friends. Olimb has always kept track of the success of Warroad girls hockey, a program Marvin has coached for 17 seasons, including when Marvin's daughters Lisa and Layla (now an assistant coach) played for the program.

"Very fortunate to grow up with the wonderful people I grew up with," Olimb said. "And definitely friends today."

Herb Brooks Award

Mankato East senior goaltender Anna Rader won the Herb Brooks Award for Class 1A. She led the Cougars to the consolation championship.

Third-place games

Class 1A: Down one goal after two periods, South St. Paul rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory against Proctor/Hermantown. Sophomore forward Bailey Vesper tallied her first hat trick of the season to secure the Packers' victory.

Class 2A: Edina edged Minnetonka for a 3-2 victory, taking the rubber match after splitting two Lake Conference meetings this season. Junior forward Hannah Halverson's goal at 11:08 of the third period held up as the game-winner.

Consolation finals

Class 1A: Mankato East took home hardware for the first time in program history thanks to a 4-3 victory against Fergus Falls. Down 3-2 entering the third period, the Cougars got goals from senior defender Trinity Jackson and senior forward McKenzie Keller.

Class 2A: Moorhead finished its first state tournament appearance since 2006 in style, beating Rosemount 5-1. Spuds senior defender Olivia Dronen had a hat trick.