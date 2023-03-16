Albany used a size advantage to defeat Perham 51-38 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A girls basketball state tournament at Maturi Pavilion.
The third-seeded Huskies scored 32 points on 16 layups. Alyssa Sand led the Huskies with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Fellow forward Kylan Gerads scored 12 points. Gerads got the Huskies started with 10 points in the first eight minutes.
Willow Thiel scored 18 points to lead the Yellowjackets (26-4). She tried to match the inside play of the Huskies but was outnumbered around the basket. Mya Morris made five three-point shots to keep the Yellowjackets alive. She finished with 15 points.
