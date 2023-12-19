A tip from a high school classmate led the FBI to arrest a Lakeville man who has been charged with invading the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection in 2021.

Martin James Cudo, 43, was charged with illegal entry of the Capitol with the intent to disrupt the U.S. House of Representatives as it was about to formally accept the election of Joe Biden as president over incumbent Donald Trump.

Cudo was arrested Monday in Lakeville. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him or when he is due to appear in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The criminal complaint said the classmate's tip included a selfie that Cudo posted shortly after the insurrection showing him in the Capitol.

Questioned in the Twin Cities by the FBI one week after the riot, Cudo was shown the photo and "confirmed that he was the individual" depicted, the complaint continued.

He also told FBI agents that he traveled by commercial air on Jan. 4, 2021, with his mother and stepfather to Washington, and they attended the "Stop the Steal" protest, which featured Trump and other speakers who touted the false claim that the 45th president had been cheated out of a second term.

The complaint, filed under seal last week in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, doesn't explain why the charges were not filed until nearly three years after the FBI questioned him.

The charging document is laden with photographs that prosecutors say capture Cudo walking toward the Capitol grounds from the Ellipse near the White House, where Trump encouraged tens of thousands of protesters to march to the Capitol and call out House Republicans who he said were poised to join Democrats in certifying the election for Biden.

After leaving the Ellipse, Cudo and many others breached police barricades ahead of entering the Capitol, the complaint continued.

Along with interior video surveillance images of Cudo's movements, the complaint includes what the prosecution says is the selfie he took while wearing a COVID mask designed as the American flag and a "Trump 45" cap.

Cudo eventually gave in to police demands and exited the Capitol with many of the other rioters, but he remained on the grounds until about 5 p.m., the complaint read.

He later told the FBI that he realized once he got back to his hotel room that he might be in trouble for his participation in the riot, the complaint continued.

According to a U.S. Justice Department database, Cudo is the 14th Minnesotan charged with having a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Last month, Victoria C. White, 41, of Rochester, who pleaded guilty to one felony count of interfering with law enforcement on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 10 days in prison. White's sentence also included three months of home confinement and two years of supervised release.

Some among those in the crowd broke into the building, spawning the destructive mayhem that sent members of Congress among others running for their lives. The certification proceedings were halted but ultimately carried out later that day.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 people have been charged in connection with the breach of the Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.