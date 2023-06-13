East Ridge, following its established recipe for success, scored early and went on to a 9-1-victory over Lakeville South in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A baseball state tournament Tuesday at CHS Field.

East Ridge scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added six more in the second. Any run matters, the record shows. East Ridge was shut out in each of its four most recent losses.

Leadoff man Riley Schwellenbach reached base all four times he came to the plate and scored three times for East Ridge. Starting pitcher Max Arlich allowed just one run in four innings to pick up the victory.