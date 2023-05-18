The semifinals of the high school badminton team state tournament featured two programs heavy on history, and they stood between Edina and the championship.

Add Edina to the history books.

In an event held on their home court, the Hornets defeated Burnsville, winner of the first four state titles, 4-3 for the championship Tuesday. That came after Edina defeated St. Paul Johnson, the top seed and winner of 11 of the past 12 state titles, 4-3 in the semifinals earlier in the day. Johnson has 12 badminton championships, the most in state history.

It was Edina's first appearance ever in the final. The Hornets were seeded fourth.

Burnsville, seeded third, defeated second seed St. Paul Highland Park 4-3 in the semifinals. Burnsville hadn't reached the final since it last won the championship in 1999. The first badminton state tournament was held in 1996.

Johnson topped Highland Park 6-1 in the third-place match.

The individual state tournament will be played Thursday at Edina, with competition in singles and doubles.