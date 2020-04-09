The COVID-19 pandemic has severely limited our freedom of movement, but how lucky we are that so many fellow Minnesotans are stepping up to bring us comfort in the way of meals and groceries, prescriptions, mail and packages. We owe a debt of gratitude as well to our bus drivers and trash collectors and Minnesota businesses using innovation and ingenuity to produce everything from face shields to hand sanitizer.

This month, we invite you to share your gratitude for those hard-working delivery people who many of us see on a weekly basis -- if not daily. Some of your messages will be published in the July 25 Inspired print section and online, too. Please be specific and limit your remarks to a couple sentences. In the following months, we will also feature your messages dedicated to first responders, scientists and researchers, and everyday heroes.