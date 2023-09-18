A Hennepin County Jail inmate died after experiencing a "medical incident" Monday in the jail, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The 21-year-old man was in the jail's medical room and had nursing staff attending to him when the medical incident occurred, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office release said. Staff, responding paramedics and fire department workers "immediately rendered" medical aid, the release states.

Responders performed lifesaving measures as they took him to HCMC, where he was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said. The county did not offer additional information on the circumstances.

"The family has been notified and the incident is under investigation," the release states, noting that details on the cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in the release she was "saddened to hear of the death of an individual in our custody today, and my thoughts are with that person's family and friends."