Health care should be a prominent election focus

In 2024, U.S. health care is really expensive, and Minnesota families are feeling the pinch. Patients and families, when asked, say they’re very concerned (many anxious) over real or potential family health care costs. They want access to quality health care professionals, and they want dependable third-party health insurance coverage. They don’t want to haggle with doctors, care providers or health plans over the price of specific drugs or procedures. Yet in today’s health care system, patients and families have little say in the matter of the medical bill.