A man whose body was found earlier this month in a ditch in Hastings was identified Wednesday as William Michael Eickholt, 74, of Denmark Township.
DNA used to help identify man found dead this month in Hastings ditch
Investigators have yet to determine William Eickholt’s manner of death. No arrests have been made.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension made a DNA match with a member of Eickholt’s family and confirmed his identity with supporting evidence, including security camera images and personal effects, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause and manner of his death.
Eickholt was found Feb. 2 in a roadside ditch in the 1300 block of Ravenna Trail, just south of Lake Isabelle near the Vermillion River. He was reported missing on Feb. 1 after authorities responded to numerous fires on his Denmark Township property.
While it took weeks for the identification of Eickholt’s body, at least one of his friends had suspected earlier this month he had been the one who died.
Investigators ask those with security cameras in the areas near 127th Street and Morgan Avenue, between Manning Avenue/Hwy. 61 and St. Croix Trail S., to check their video between midnight on Feb. 1 and 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 2.
They’re also looking for help from anyone who saw a vehicle for the same time period near the spot where Eickholt was found, or who might have information about his activities leading up to Feb. 1, the fires at his property, or a vehicle at or near his property on Jan. 31 or Feb. 1.
People with information should contact the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 651-439-9381.
