Preservation lawsuit over Hamline-Midway library blamed for $2.3 million cost increase

The St. Paul library system has been trying to tear down the brick library building on Minnehaha Avenue and replace it with a new building that is more accessible for people with disabilities. But in 2022, a group of neighbors sued to block the city’s plans. The group hoped for less-drastic renovations to the existing library, which dates from 1930, saying the building is historically significant and arguing renovation was more environmentally-friendly than tearing the library down and building a new one.