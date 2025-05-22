Haliburton might be seizing reputation as NBA's top closer like Pacers seized Game 1 from Knicks

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Jalen Brunson has the award voted to the NBA's best clutch player and landed the endorsement of Reggie Miller, one of basketball's famed finishers. He had earned the reputation as the league's top closer in this postseason.
Tyrese Haliburton might be seizing that the same way the Indiana Pacers seized Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals away from the New York Knicks.
With three memorable shots in nearly impossible-to-imagine comeback victories, Haliburton has become the heir apparent to Miller as the Pacers' man of the (last) moment and has them three wins from the NBA Finals.
''He's a special talent, he's a special person and he continues to amaze me every time,'' Pacers teammate Aaron Nesmith said.
Game 2 is Friday night, when Brunson and the Knicks will have to show they can come back from the type of devastating defeat that Milwaukee and Cleveland couldn't in the previous two rounds.
New York led by 14 points with 2:45 remaining in regulation Wednesday. The Pacers rallied to tie it on Haliburton's long 2-pointer that bounced high off the back off the rim and fell in as time expired, a shot he initially thought was a winning 3-pointer when he ran toward the crowd and emulated the choke signal Miller flashed to Spike Lee three decades earlier during an Indiana playoff victory.
Teams leading by at least 14 points in the final 2:45 of the fourth quarter had been 994-0 in the postseason since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1997-98. But no lead seems safe against these Pacers, no matter what history says.
They trailed Milwaukee 118-111 with 40 seconds left in Game 5 in the first round, only to pull out a 119-118 series-ending victory on Haliburton's layup with 1.4 seconds remaining. They fell behind Cleveland 119-112 with 48 seconds to play, but stunned the top seeds 120-119 in Game 2 of that series when Haliburton grabbed the rebound of his own missed free throw, dribbled back behind the arc and nailed a 3-pointer.