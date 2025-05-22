Haliburton might be seizing reputation as NBA's top closer like Pacers seized Game 1 from Knicks

''You love him if he's on your side when he was playing and you love to hate him if he's on the other side, and he embraced the back-and-forth with the crowd and everything else. So I don't know if Haliburton's got all that. He tried last night, but he did it on a tie game, so I don't know if that's the time to do it. But look, I think Indiana fans think he's the guy. It's whether the nationwide fans start to look at him that way.''