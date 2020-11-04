Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn declared victory Wednesday in a high-stakes rematch in southern Minnesota’s First Congressional District, where he narrowly led DFL challenger Dan Feehan.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve Minnesota for another two years in the U.S. House of Representatives, and I look forward to continuing to fight on behalf of our southern Minnesota values and rural way of life,” Hagedorn said in a statement.

Hagedorn was up by more than 3.5% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, but the race had not yet been called by the Associated Press.

But Feehan campaign spokesman Ben Reimler said they would wait “until every ballot has been counted” before commenting further on the race. “We knew this race would be highly competitive,” he said. “We are humbled by the support we received.”

A former congressional staffer, Hagedorn ran on his staunch support for President Donald Trump, who won the district four years ago by 15 percentage points over Hillary Clinton. He also campaigned on his support for Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses during the pandemic and prioritizing CARES Act funding to preserve rural hospitals in the district.

Democrats spent millions hoping to flip the seat after Feehan, a former teacher and Iraq war veteran, came within 1,300 votes of winning the race two years ago. In television ads, they dogged Hagedorn for controversies around spending on constituent mail through his congressional office.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., addresses a crowd at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Feehan railed on the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 and said people were struggling to connect with resources to help them weather the pandemic. He criticized Hagedorn’s support for a Trump-backed lawsuit to invalidate the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Stretching across Minnesota’s border with Iowa from South Dakota to Wisconsin, the district is largely rural. But it’s also home to fast-growing and diversifying regional centers like Mankato and Rochester, home to the Mayo Clinic.

Hagedorn got a boost from Trump, who visited the district twice during the campaign, including a Friday rally at the Rochester airport.

