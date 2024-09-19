Guthrie’s three-act ‘Lehman Trilogy’ charts one immigrant family’s epic rise and catastrophic fall

Arbus: That’s the crux of the play for me. My great-grandparents, who came from Ireland and Russia-Poland, would’ve journeyed over at the time the Lehmans did. I know little about their journey, but I find them in this play, and the tremendous vision and courage that would’ve been required to go to some foreign land and try and build a better life. You don’t get to Google where you’re going to stay. At the beginning of the story, religion and family are important to them. The fallacy of the American dream is that when immigrant values come in contact with capitalism, those values will influence the forces of capitalism and the immigrants will be uplifted. But what the play is showing is the opposite, how insatiable capitalism is. Over the course of three generations, the religion and traditions in the family erode.