The Guthrie Theater has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, including upcoming productions of “Emma,” Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat,” and the theater’s big summer musical, “Cabaret.” The news, announced Thursday, comes as theaters across the region and the nation continue to reel from the shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guthrie earlier trimmed worker hours and salaries and cut short productions of “Twelfth Night” and “The Bacchae.”

“Like so many organizations, the Guthrie has been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions in the wake of the current pandemic, and after weighing countless scenarios, we’ve determined this is the only viable and responsible path forward,” artistic director Joseph Haj said in a statement.

The Ordway recently laid off 90 percent of its staff, a move that follows its earlier postponement of shows such as “The Color Purple” and the Sting musical “The Last Ship.” Productions were also iced at the Children’s Theatre and Theatre Latte Da, both of which cut shows and laid off staff.

Other theaters across the Twin Cities, and the nation, have closed shows and taken drastic action in the face of the pandemic. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival delayed its season until the fall.

Guthrie ticket holders can get a refund, a voucher or donate their tickets to help the theater. “As stages sit empty around the world, my belief in the value of theater to illuminate our common humanity has only grown,” Haj said. “I look forward to the day when we can gather together again as a community and share in stories that ... open the mind, stir the heart and ignite the imagination.”

The Guthrie building will remain closed to the public until further notice.

@rohanpreston