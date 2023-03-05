Kacie Carollo had 29 points and 11 rebounds and host Wisconsin-Whitewater held off Gustavus Adolphus 68-63 in the second round of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament Saturday.
The Warhawks (24-7) used an 11-0 run in the first quarter to take the lead, then went on an 14-3 run to end the second quarter after the Gusties (26-3) tied the score.
The Gusties trailed by double digits for much of the rest of the way, but they pulled within 65-61 and then 66-63 in the final minute. But Gustavus couldn't pull any closer and saw its 18-game winning streak — and season — end.
Emma Kniefel led Gustavus with 17 points. Kylie Baranick added 13.
