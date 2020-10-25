Gunfire struck a 9-year-old boy in St. Cloud at an apartment building entrance from what authorities are calling “an unknown location.”

The boy is expected to survive the shooting, which occurred about 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the building in the 1600 block of SE. 16th Street, police said.

Officers located the wounded boy inside his building’s entry, where he had been bringing in items from a vehicle before being “struck by a single gunshot fired from an unknown location.”

The boy was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and then taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, police said.

Authorities have yet to reveal further details about the boy’s wound from the single gunshot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 1-320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-320-255-1301 or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.