WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
