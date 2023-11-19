A Green Line light-rail train derailed in downtown Minneapolis at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Three passengers reported minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized, according to officials.

In the wake of the incident Metro Transit buses replaced Green Line and Blue Line trains in downtown Minnepolis.

Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said that it was not clear how long it would be until trains resumed service.

The westbound train came off the tracks between the Nicollet and Warehouse District/Hennepin stations.

Metro Transit said that its preliminary investigation suggested the train derailed after it hit a concrete object in the track area.

Kerr said that it appeared that the train hit a jersey barrier, a concrete wall used to separate trains and traffic. Kerr said that Metro Transit had not yet determined why the jersey barrier was on the tracks. Finding an answer will be part of the investigation.

Metro Transit referred people to its "X" [Twitter] page for the latest service updates.

Another investigation is underway after an eastbound Green Line train pulling into the Western Avenue Station in St. Paul struck an adult male on Friday morning. The man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to Metro Transit.