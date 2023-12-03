Porch piracy occurs all year long — not just around the holidays — and unfortunately, it happens often. In 2022 alone, nearly 79% of Americans had packages stolen by porch pirates. Nationwide, porch pirates stole 260 million packages in 2022, amounting to more than $19 million lost. Fortunately, there are several smart home devices on the market that allow you to monitor deliveries remotely.

Arlo Pro 4 battery-powered security camera

CNET take: The Arlo Pro 4 is smart and feature-rich, with 2K video resolution, a built-in spotlight for nighttime deterrence, a surprisingly loud siren and all the smarts of the company's video doorbell. With a subscription, you can look back at recorded events, get alerts and use two-way talk to scare off would-be porch pirates. It's our top pick in the outdoor security camera category.

Ring Spotlight Cam light and security camera hybrids

CNET take: Integrated porch light-security cameras are an emerging smart home security category. The Ring Spotlight Cam as well as the Netatmo Outdoor Security Camera and the Ring Floodlight Cam all combine smart lighting with smart video monitoring. With each of these devices, you can watch a live video feed, receive motion alerts and talk to people via two-way audio intercoms. You can also program the lights to turn on and off at set times.

The Spotlight Cam even has a 110-decibel siren, so you can scare someone away when needed.

CNET.com