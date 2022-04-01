For the third year in a row, St. Paul's Grand Old Day has been canceled.

But organizers say the annual street festival will return in 2023. They have already started the process of planning it, according to a post on the Grand Avenue Business Association's website. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Covid has brought many uncertainties for all of us and requires a new way of thinking about large scale, all age events such as Grand Old Day," the post said. "While we did consider bringing the event back in 2022, we ultimately decided that our community will be better served with a well planned event in 2023."

"We can't wait to welcome you back to Grand Old Day," the post continued. "In the meantime, please continue to support our Grand Avenue businesses by enjoying the great food, drinks, shopping, events and all the great experiences our Grand Avenue Businesses offer year round."