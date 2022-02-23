H.E.R. — the dazzling young R&B star who grabbed two Grammys and an Oscar last year — will make her Minneapolis debut April 29 at the Armory.

The show is part of her headlining Back of My Mind Tour, named for her 2021 debut album.

Even though that was her first full-length, H.E.R., now 24, has issued five EPs, two compilations and 23 singles, including "I Can't Breathe," "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar and "Blessed & Free" with Kane Brown.

A four-time Grammy winner, she is nominated for eight trophies this year including album of the year ("Back of My Mind") and song of the year ("Fight for You," for which she won an Oscar). She is also a finalist for six NAACP Image Awards, which will take place on Saturday.

The singer/guitarist/pianist is set to appear in the musical film adaptation of "The Color Purple." She also has performed on the Emmys, Grammys and Super Bowl, singing "America the Beautiful" in 2021.

Tickets for the Armory concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.