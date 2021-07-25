Officials in the western Minnesota town of Clinton have declared a civil emergency after a grain elevator caught fire Sunday, drawing fire departments from 12 communities to fight the blaze.

"Our community could use some prayers right now," Janine Teske, who lives nearby, said in a video posted to Facebook. "It breaks my heart."

Residents of the town, which had already enacted intermittent water shut-offs as of July 16, were advised not to use water. Roads were closed, the social media post said, and those living within three blocks were told to evacuate.

The town of about 500 people is about 110 miles south of Fargo, N.D.

A dispatcher from the Big Stone County dispatch line confirmed the fire about 1:30 p.m. and said multiple agencies had responded to the former Clinton Co-Op Farmers Association elevator, where the fire blazed.

Wheaton-Dumont Co-Op now owns the elevator, Teske said.

Photos showed a large, orange blaze and clouds of smoke surrounding the elevator.

About 5 p.m., the fire was still burning, Teske said in a phone interview: "Right now, there's a great big billow of smoke."

"From what I can understand, they're letting it burn and then knocking it down so they can control it," she said, adding that the debris was falling inward.

Teske, also a blogger for a local site promoting the county, said she didn't know how the fire had started. The elevator was in the process of adding another grain bin, she said.

Local farmers were bringing in semitrailer trucks of water to help, and a local bar was providing food and water to the firefighters working in the heat, she said.

The elevator is the heart of the community, she said.

"It's been part of the skyline for years and we're a farming community," she said. "It brings people to town, it brings business to town."

