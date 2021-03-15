Patrick McHale Graco Inc. President, CEO

Total compensation: $31,725,858 for the year ended Dec. 31

Salary: $866,200

Nonequity incentive pay: $687,823

Other compensation: $13,797

Options exercised: $30,158,038

New stock options: 441,410

Graco CEO Patrick McHale

CEO Pay ratio: 137-1

Median employee pay: $65,523

Total 2020 shareholder return: 41%

Note: In February, McHale announced that he would retire as president and chief executive of Minneapolis-based Graco in June after more than 14 years leading the company.

His final full-year compensation was $31.7 million, including the realized value of long-term equity awards, up from the $5.6 million he realized in 2019.

McHale's compensation package has been relatively simple over the years. A relatively modest annual salary for a chief executive, an annual incentive bonus that would pay a maximum of 150% of base salary based on annual sales and earnings-per-share targets, long-term equity awards in the form of stock options with 10-year expirations and an executive retirement plan.

The value of those stock options has increased with Graco's share price. During his tenure, the total return of Graco stock has been more than 545% compared to 157% for the S&P 500 Index. Graco's market cap has increased by more than $8.7 billion and it has added about 1,400 jobs..

