Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a new co-chair for the Council of Governors, the White House announced last week.

In 2019, the DFL governor was first picked by then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, for a spot with the bipartisan group, according to an earlier announcement. The latest appointment from Democratic President Joe Biden means Walz will serve as co-chair with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican.

"I am honored to be appointed as co-chair to lead this bipartisan group of governors to continue to strengthen the state-federal partnership on matters related to the National Guard and civil support missions," Walz said in a statement.

"This has been an historic year. In addition to their federal mission, the National Guard was critical in responding to civil unrest and helping our nation fight COVID-19. I look forward to continuing to work with other governors and our federal partners to support the National Guard and advise on matters related to homeland defense and civil support."

Key Biden Cabinet leaders, including the secretaries of defense and homeland security, are also involved in the council, according to the White House. The role comes with a personal tie for Walz, with his office noting that the former command sergeant major spent close to 25 years in the Army National Guard.

Hunter woodall