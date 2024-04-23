ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

It was the fourth home run this season for Gorman, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth. Paul Goldschmidt, who homered earlier, reached on an infield single before Gorman hit left-hander Kyle Nelson's only pitch into the right-field seats.

Ryan Helsley (2-2) worked a scoreless inning and the Cardinals overcame a 3-0 deficit to halt a four-game losing streak. Lars Nootbaar began the comeback with a two-run single in the sixth.

Eugenio Suárez sparked Arizona with three hits and two RBIs. Ryan Thompson (0-1) took the loss.

Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks. He retired his first 12 batters before giving up a leadoff single to Nolan Arenado in the fifth.

Lance Lynn lasted five innings for the Cardinals, throwing 94 pitches. He allowed seven hits and three runs, stranding eight baserunners.

Goldschmidt tied it 3-all with a leadoff homer to right-center in the seventh — his first since the season opener. Those are his only two extra-base hits this year.

Arizona scored twice off Lynn in the second on an RBI single by Suárez and Ketel Marte's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Suárez made it 3-0 in the fifth with a run-scoring double.

St. Louis chased Pfaadt in the sixth. He walked three batters before getting a shallow flyout, but Nootbaar hit a two-run single. Scott McGough entered and got Arenado to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: INF Blaze Alexander was out of the lineup but is not expected to go on the injured list. Alexander left Sunday's game in the fifth inning with a right hamstring cramp. He was replaced at shortstop by Kevin Newman, who started Monday and hit ninth. … RHP Paul Sewald (strained left oblique) will begin a rehab stint Tuesday at Triple-A Reno.

Cardinals: INF Matt Carpenter (right oblique strain) received a pain-killing injection and will have no baseball activity for three days. Then he can take part in batting practice. Carpenter went on the 10-day injured list April 2. He has missed 18 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

LHP Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his second start against the Diamondbacks in 11 days. Arizona had not announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB