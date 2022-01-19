GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAME DAY

Vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (9-9, 2-4 Big Ten) are coming off an 83-75 loss to Ohio State. Minnesota has yet to win a Big Ten game at Williams Arena (0-3). The Gophers are second in the Big Ten in three-point shooting (37.9%). G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures in eight straight games, averaging 18.6 points and shooting 45.1% on three-pointers in that time. G Deja Winters has averaged 18 points and made 14 of 27 threes (51.9%) in her last three games. The Gophers have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes. Their last victory came in March of 2018.

Iowa update: The Hawkeyes (10-4, 4-1) have won three straight, all in the conference, two of them on the road. That includes a come-from-behind victory over Nebraska on Sunday. Third in the Big Ten standings, the Hawkeyes are second in the Big Ten in scoring (81.9) and first in assists per game (18.6). G Caitlin Clark is first in the Big Ten in scoring (25.6) and assists (7.4) and sixth in rebounding (8.2). C Monika Czinano is fifth in the conference in scoring (19.9) and first in field goal percentage (.657).