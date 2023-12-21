The biggest news at the start of the Gophers women's basketball victory over Lindenwood at Williams Arena on Thursday afternoon might have been the debut of the team's re-designed new home uniforms, which featured larger maroon piping down the side.

The Gophers beat the Lions 100-45. It was their third victory by 50 or more points this season.

The 55-point victory was the fourth largest in program history. This season the Gophers have posted three of the program's top five victories.

The Gophers (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) finished the nonconference portion of their schedule with a game at fourth-ranked Iowa scheduled for Dec. 30.

The Gophers opened the first quarter leading 8-0. The quarter ended with Minnesota up 19. And then the Gophers outscored the Lions 26-5 in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 40.

All five Gophers starters sat for most of the second half and finished with season lows in minutes. Still, Mara Braun scored 21 points with five rebounds in 17 minutes. Amaya Battle had nine points and eight assists in 17 minutes, Sophie Hart 10 in 14 minutes, Grace Grocholski 11 in 17 minutes.

Maggie Czinano (12) led a bench that scored 43 points. All 12 players who saw action score.