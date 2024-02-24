There was a stretch in the second quarter of the game that had not yet gotten out of reach when the Gophers women's basketball team, on the road in Nebraska on Saturday, forced turnovers on four consecutive Cornhuskers possessions.

The Gophers didn't score a point.

On senior day, Nebraska, up 29 with just over three minutes left in the game, won 70-51. The Cornhuskers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) won their third game in a row, keeping alive a bid for a double-bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

The Gophers (15-12, 5-11) lost for the eighth time in nine games. They missed their first 14 three-point attempts and were 1-for-15 before hitting their final two attempts in a 10-0 run to end the game.

The biggest problems, according to coach Dawn Plitzuweit? The Gophers didn't take care of the ball or guard the perimeter effectively early.

"We have to take care of the ball," Plitzuweit said. The Gophers committed a reasonable 15 turnovers, but 10 came from the starting backcourt and the Huskers had a 17-8 edge in points off turnovers. "We got some shots early and they didn't fall, and I feel like it all gets compounded at that point. You get good shots, you don't make 'em, you turn the ball over."

Mallory Heyer got her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, making six of 12 shots. Amaya Battle had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Grace Grocholski scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Gophers were outscored 13-4 to end the first quarter to go down 12. They were down 13 after scoring a season-low 21 first-half points. Without leading scorer Mara Braun and starting center Sophie Hart — both injured — the Gophers are simply finding it difficult to score. They were outscored 33-9 on three-pointers and 19-6 on second-chance points.

"We have to find ways to get the ball around the rim, either through post touches or drives there," Plitzuweit said.

The Huskers had a lot to play for. They stayed in fourth place in the Big Ten, the last position that gets a double bye at Target Center. It was Senior Day, the last time Jaz Shelley (16 points and seven assists) and Alexis Markowski (10 points, 12 rebounds) would play at home. And, perhaps, revenge for the Gophers' 62-58 home victory over Nebraska on Jan. 14.

"We were playing a team that had a little something to prove," Plitzuweit said. "They were revved up. They were making shots. That's what happens sometimes."

The Huskers shot only 43.1% from the floor but made 11 of 27 three-pointers and nine of 10 free throws.

With the regular season coming to a close — the Gophers play their final home game against Iowa on Wednesday — Plitzuweit said the Gophers had to focus on hitting the defensive boards and taking care of the ball.

"We have to focus on where they're coming from," she said of the team's turnovers. "We have to keep practicing situations to simulate that to the best of our ability."

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.