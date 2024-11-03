Gophers women’s basketball-Central Connecticut State game preview: Broadcast info, key players
In the season opener, the Gophers will face a Central Connecticut State team picked to finish second in the Northeast Conference.
7 p.m., Monday at Williams Arena
TV; radio: Streamed on BTN+; 96.7-FM
Opening bell: The Gophers, coming off a run to the WNIT Final last season, return all five starters and more than 80% of their scoring from a team that won 20 games. ... Way Veney is in her second season coaching the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut returns four starters from last year’s nine-win team, but the Devils were picked to finish second in the Northeast Conference in the preseason coaches poll. They are led by preseason all-conference pick Belle Lanpher, a guard who averaged 12.6 points and 2.8 assists last season, scoring in double figures in 22 of 30 games.
Injuries: Gophers G Kennedy Klick (knee) is close to returning after surgery to repair her knee, which she injured prior her freshman season last year.
Forecast: Perhaps the most interesting thing for fans to look for is how coach Dawn Plitzuweit uses a deeper bench that includes transfers Annika Stewart and Taylor Woodson and freshman Tori McKinney.
