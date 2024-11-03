Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball-Central Connecticut State game preview: Broadcast info, key players

In the season opener, the Gophers will face a Central Connecticut State team picked to finish second in the Northeast Conference.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 3, 2024 at 5:45PM
Gophers guard Amaya Battle will look to build off they way she played toward the end of last season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Central Connecticut State at Gophers

7 p.m., Monday at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on BTN+; 96.7-FM

Opening bell: The Gophers, coming off a run to the WNIT Final last season, return all five starters and more than 80% of their scoring from a team that won 20 games. ... Way Veney is in her second season coaching the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut returns four starters from last year’s nine-win team, but the Devils were picked to finish second in the Northeast Conference in the preseason coaches poll. They are led by preseason all-conference pick Belle Lanpher, a guard who averaged 12.6 points and 2.8 assists last season, scoring in double figures in 22 of 30 games.

Injuries: Gophers G Kennedy Klick (knee) is close to returning after surgery to repair her knee, which she injured prior her freshman season last year.

Forecast: Perhaps the most interesting thing for fans to look for is how coach Dawn Plitzuweit uses a deeper bench that includes transfers Annika Stewart and Taylor Woodson and freshman Tori McKinney.

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

