Opening bell: The Gophers, coming off a run to the WNIT Final last season, return all five starters and more than 80% of their scoring from a team that won 20 games. ... Way Veney is in her second season coaching the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut returns four starters from last year’s nine-win team, but the Devils were picked to finish second in the Northeast Conference in the preseason coaches poll. They are led by preseason all-conference pick Belle Lanpher, a guard who averaged 12.6 points and 2.8 assists last season, scoring in double figures in 22 of 30 games.