Local
Twin Cities Salvation Army looks to boost donations in face of rising need, costs
Costs have gone up 10% to 20% over last year's expenses.
Gophers volleyball wins against Indiana
The Minnesota Gophers women's volleyball team beat Indiana on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
One of four men convicted in 1992 Mpls. cop murder up for release
Amwati Pepi Mckenzie faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
Gophers
U volleyball sends seniors, McCutcheon off with sweep of Indiana
The Gophers were dominant in a three-set win over the Hoosiers on Senior Day — which doubled as coach Hugh McCutcheon's final regular season home match.
Minnesota
Ethiopian Minnesotans, watching war from afar, hope fragile peace holds
There are about 35,000 Ethiopian immigrants and people of Ethiopian descent in the state.