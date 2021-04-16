When the Gophers women's volleyball team sat out the fall during the pandemic, it was hard to imagine what the late start to the Big Ten season would bring, let alone having to play the NCAA tournament in April.

After being battle tested during a grueling 22-match conference-only schedule in January, the third-seeded Gophers got off to a strong start to the postseason Thursday with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 victory against Georgia Tech in the NCAA second round in Omaha.

The Gophers (15-2) advance to the Sweet 16 to play Sunday vs. the winner of 14th-seeded Utah vs. Pittsburgh in Thursday's late match. Big Ten player of the year Stephanie Samedy and Adanna Rollins led Minnesota with 13 kills a piece.

"This match was so exciting," Rollins said. "I feel like we were waiting so long to play."

After losing to NCAA No. 1 seed Wisconsin on March 21 at Maturi Pavilion, the Gophers won four straight matches to end the Big Ten season, but they hadn't played since April 3. That rust showed a bit early against the Yellow Jackets, who defeated Lipscomb in four sets in Wednesday's opening round.

Samedy went 0-for-4 to open the match, but she got a boost from Rollins and two of the top freshmen in the Big Ten. In their first NCAA tournament appearance, Taylor Landfair and Melani Shaffmaster helped to set the tone throughout.

Shaffmaster, a 6-3 setter, put together back-to-back points with an ace and her first of two first-set kills after Georgia Tech's 6-5 lead. Shaffmaster finished with 32 assists.

"She had a really good start in her first NCAA tournament," Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "She made good choices. She kept hitters in rhythm a lot."

After struggling with efficiency early, the Gophers powered through with a balanced attack that included Samedy finishing out the first set with her first two kills of the night. Landfair had a team-high four kills in the first set.

In the second set, the Yellow Jackets were in control for the first half of the period behind the offense of Mariana Brambilla, who led them with 16 kills. The turning point in the match, though, came when a touch call off Rollins was overturned to change a 10-7 deficit to 9-8.

The Gophers wouldn't relinquish their lead after Landfair's ace made it 19-16 in the second set.

Georgia Tech's Julia Bergmann had a career-high 31 kills in the first round match, but she was held in check Thursday against the runner-up in the Big Ten. She finished with just 11 kills.

