NCAA tournament opener vs. Utah State, 4 p.m. in Omaha

All tournament games streamed on ESPN+

Jeff Day's preview:

Opening bell: Utah State might not be familiar to Gophers volleyball fans, but it is a program on the rise. Rob Neilson is in his fourth year as coach after spending three years as the first assistant with the U.S. men's national volleyball team. In a unique twist, he played college volleyball at Brigham Young, where he was recruited and coached by former Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon. The sixth-seeded Aggies went 24-6 this season, 17-1 in the Mountain West and this is their second-straight NCAA tournament appearance. Neilson said the team is senior-laden and strong on the serve — an area where the Gophers have struggled this season.

"We have seven seniors that are playing," he said. "Those girls are the magic for us." The leader for the team is graduate middle blocker Kennedi Boyd who posted 101 blocks and 150 kills. "Our rock, our primary leader, the voice of our team in so many different ways," Neilson said.

Utah State had a daunting start to the season, facing Nebraska, Texas, Texas Christian and BYU. It also swept Northern Iowa. The Aggies are seeded higher than the Gophers, but Neilson knows this will be a battle. "Tough to deal with the physicality that Minnesota is going to bring to the table," he said. "That's part of what we tried to do in our nonconference schedule."

Watch her: Lydia Grote spent three seasons at California, where the Bears went 1-61 in Pac-12 play. She came to Minnesota hoping for a moment like this and the Gophers are not here without her. Grote is a positive force on the court, literally bouncing anytime she enters the match. She is also terminal; her 96 kills rank third on the team and her .247 attack percentage leads the hitters.

Injuries: None.

Forecast: Utah State is the higher seed for a reason; tremendous play in the Mountain West and an experienced roster will make the Aggies formidable. Their service pressure and passing game are strengths that have caused Minnesota to struggle throughout this season. But make no mistake, the Gophers can win this match, and if they play at the level they have the last two weeks, they will.

