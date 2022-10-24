Gophers sophomore outside Taylor Landfair was named Big Ten volleyball player of the week for the second time in three weeks Monday, after she averaged 4.9 kills and 1.6 blocks per set in victories over Iowa and Purdue.
Landfair had 21 kills in a four-set victory over Purdue on Saturday, three days after she had 13 kills and eight blocks against Iowa.
The No. 9 Gophers play host to Michigan State on Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion and visit No. 5 Wisconsin on Saturday.
- The Gophers men's hockey team (4-2) remained No. 1 in the United States College Hockey online poll after its weekend split with North Dakota. St. Cloud State (6-0) moved up six spots to No. 2. Minnesota State Mankato fell to eighth and Minnesota Duluth fell nine spots to No. 19 after getting swept at home by Wisconsin.
- The Gophers women's hockey team (6-0) remained No. 2 in the USCHO poll behind Ohio State.
Kueng pleads guilty to state charges in George Floyd killing, Thao to let judge decide his case
Kueng pleads guilty to state charges in George Floyd killing, Thao to let judge decide his case
Kueng pleads guilty to state charges in George Floyd killing, Thao to let judge decide his case
Kueng pleads guilty to state charges in George Floyd killing, Thao to let judge decide his case
