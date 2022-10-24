Gophers sophomore outside Taylor Landfair was named Big Ten volleyball player of the week for the second time in three weeks Monday, after she averaged 4.9 kills and 1.6 blocks per set in victories over Iowa and Purdue.

Landfair had 21 kills in a four-set victory over Purdue on Saturday, three days after she had 13 kills and eight blocks against Iowa.

The No. 9 Gophers play host to Michigan State on Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion and visit No. 5 Wisconsin on Saturday.