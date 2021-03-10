Gophers captain Shane Wiskus was named the gymnast of the week on Tuesday by the College Gymnastics Association following his return to the Minnesota lineup against Penn State on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.

He led the Gophers to their first victory this season by winning the all-around (84.050) with the third-highest score in the nation this season and parallel bars (14.750), floor exercise (14.800) and high bar (14.350). His score on parallel bars is the highest in the nation, while his floor exercise score is the second highest.

Wiskus, who is back training in Colorado Springs, will rejoin the Gophers for the Big Ten championships April 3.

• Augsburg women's wrestling coach Max Mejia submitted his resignation. He started the program in 2019. The Auggies finished fifth at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships on Saturday — the best finish among NCAA Division III teams there.

• Sophomore Megan Platschko and junior Katie Koker of the Gophers were named the Big Ten goalkeeper and defender of the week. Last week Minnesota (2-1-2) beat Michigan State 1-0, Northwestern 2-1 in overtime and tied Illinois 0-0. Platschko, of Eagan, had her first two career shutouts; Koker had a goal against the Wildcats.

• Freshmen Marcos Polanco (141 pounds) and Andrew Sparks (165) of the Gophers received at-large bids to the NCAA wrestling championships on March 18-20 in St. Louis, meaning Minnesota will have an entry in nine of the 10 weights.

• Gophers junior catcher Chase Stanke was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award ­watch list. The finalists will be named on June 7.

• The Gophers men's golf finished in last place in the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island (Ga.) after an 8-over 296 final round for a 900 total. Iowa captured the team crown with a 13-under 851, Senior Angus Flanagan was the top Gopher, closing with a 1-over 73 for a 218 total to finish 30th.