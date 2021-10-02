WEST LAFAYTEE, Ind. – Clinging to a four-point lead over Purdue with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter with rain pouring down, the Gopher turned the game over to their running attack.

The result: A drive that took 4:37 off the clock and resulted in a 38-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett.Purdue drove to the Minnesota 32 in the final 1:46, Tyler Nubin's interception of Aidan O'Connell's pass at the 17 sealed a 20-13 victory on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The victory was coach P.J. Fleck's first at Minnesota in 18 tries after his team trailed at halftime. Purdue was up 13-10 after 30 minutes but did not score in the second half. The Gophers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) defeated the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) for the fourth consecutive year and in the process rebounded from the stunning loss to Bowling Green a week earlier.

Key third-down conversions by wildcat quarterback Cole Kramer and Trey Potts helped drain that clock on the final Minnesota possession and forced Purdue use its three timeouts.

Potts rushed 15 times for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Mike Brown-Stephens had catches of 54 and 51 yards for the Gophers. Tanner Morgan was 9-for-18 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown.

O'Connell completed 31 of 55 passes for 357 yards and one score, while King Doerue rushed for 95 yards. Star receiver David Bell caught six passes for 120 yards.

The Gophers defense helped set up Minnesota's first touchdown when Boye Mafe sacked O'Connell and forced a fumble. Val Martin recovered at the Purdue 42-yard line. Four plays later with the Gophers using seven offensive linemen and putting only Chris Autman-Bell out wide, Morgan found Autman-Bell for a 32-yard TD strike. The touchdown pass was the 50th of Morgan's career.

Purdue responded with a 10-play, 56-yard drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran. O'Connell hit David Bell for a 32-yard gain and Milton Wright for a 15-yard gain, but Thomas Rush's third-down sack pushed Purdue back to its 19.

The Boilermakers went ahead 10-7 early in the second quarter with a 14-play, 91-yard drive capped byO'Connell's 7-yard TD pass to Wright. Purdue converted two third-and-10 situations and a fourth-and-1 from the Gophers 9 during the march. The Boilers also got 15 yards when Gophers defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway, running onto the field for the next play, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct when he collided with a referee who was crossing in front of him. The contact appeared to be unintentional.

After three consecutive possessions that went three-and-out, the Gophers got a big play to flip the field and help tie the score 10-10 on Matthew Trickett's 42-yard field goal. Morgan hit Mike Brown-Stephens for a 51-yard gain to the Purdue 30. A blindside block personal foul on receiver Daniel Jackson backed the Gophers to their 37, but Morgan's 13-yard connection with tight end Brevyn Span-Ford moved Minnesota into better field-goal position.

Purdue took a 13-10 lead with 12 seconds left in the first half on Fineran's 24-yard field goal that finished an 11-play, 68-yard drive. O'Connell completed seven of eight passes for 63 yards on the march.

The Gophers wasted no time taking a 17-13 lead to open the third quarter. On their first play, Morgan connected with a wide-open Brown-Stephens for a 54-yard gain to the Purdue 21. Potts followed with a high-stepping outside run for 17 yards and a play later scored from the 4.

Purdue drove to the Minnesota 33 on its next possession, but Nyles Pinckney sacked O'Connell for a 12-yard loss on third down, forcing a Boilermakers punt.

Pinned at their 9 after a punt, the Gophers drove to their 44 and appeared to have a first down at the 48 on Morgan's 4-yard keeper. A replay review ruled that Morgan started his slide at the 46, leaving the Gophers with fourth-and-1. They chose to punt.

Purdue drove to the Gophers 20 early in the fourth quarter but Fineran missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt. Justin Walley's breakup of an O'Connell pass intended for Milton in the end zone on third down.

With 8:11 left, Crawford's punt pinned Purdue at its 2, but O'Connell connected with Bell for a 34-yard gain on first down, and Doerue followed with a 16-yard gain. But the Gophers got a fourth-and-5 stop from their 43 when O'Connell's pass to Broc Thompson gained only 3 yards.