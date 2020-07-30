Gophers guard Both Gach had his name officially removed Thursday from the NBA Draft early entry list, sources told the Star Tribune.

Gach, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound Austin, Minn. native, transferred from Utah and joined his home state program earlier this month.

Underclassmen have until Aug. 3 to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain their college eligibility. Although he intended to return to college, Gach was still going through the draft process and received feedback from NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Gophers are now waiting on starting junior point guard Marcus Carr's decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft. Carr averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists last season.

To be eligible to play immediately, Gach will need a waiver accepted by the NCAA to avoid sitting out of the 2020-21 season. Richard Pitino said they will send the request soon.

"Both has unbelievable work ethic," Pitino said recently. "He can get to the basket, knock down the three and play in ball screens. We'll have multiple guys in this program that can play at the next level."

After averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists his sophomore season, Gach decided to transfer closer to home to be near his family and still pursue his NBA dreams. They have been going through a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had to look at the best situation where the program would use me really well," Gach said this summer. "And with my family situation, looking to support them in what they need. I feel like it's a great thing to be back."