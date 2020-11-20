A depleted Gophers squad faced Purdue on Friday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The program announced before the game that offensive line coach Brian Callahan had tested positive for COVID-19 during one of the daily antigen tests this past week and has been home isolating since.

Callahan and two other unnamed members of the coaching staff were not at the stadium for the game.

A Gophers spokesman confirmed pregame the Gophers were missing 20 players from a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries, none for contact-tracing. The Big Ten Network, though, said it was 22 players. Fleck told the broadcast of 85 total scholarship players, he has 61 available.

“That’s 2020,” Fleck said. “They haven’t been medically cleared to play for one reason or another. There’s a majority of them. I think we’re at 61 scholarship total players.

“But there’s a lot of guys that are really excited to play. That’s the biggest thing right now, during a pandemic and what we’re going through, we’re going to play a game, and there’s a lot of guys who are going to get opportunities to play and I’m excited to watch them go.”

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck got ready to take the field before the Oct. 24 opener against Michigan.

Several players were not dressed for the game but on the sidelines for warmups, though it’s uncertain which absences were COVID-related, as the Gophers do not give specifics.

Among those on the sidelines: cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (positive COVID-19 test ahead of last week’s game), linebacker Braelen Oliver (spring practice injury), kicker Michael Lantz, defensive lineman Ali Sad, linebacker Itayvion Brown, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (right foot in a boot) and right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. (left foot in boot). Others missing were: right tackle Daniel Faalele (COVID-19 concerns), defensive lineman Rashad Cheney Jr., receiver Clay Geary, safety Michael Dixon and defensive end Boye Mafe.

Mafe, as a starting rush end, was the most notable absence. Thomas Rush had started the first two games and resumed that spot against Purdue.

Earlier this season, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi missed the Illinois game for a positive test and was away from the team for 10 days.

In Callahan’s absence, Norries Wilson, the Gophers’ director of player development, will coach the O-line. Wilson has plenty of previous coaching experience, including as Rutgers’ interim head coach in 2015. He will lead a group that is already without right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. (lower-leg injury) and right tackle Daniel Faalele (COVID-19 concerns).

