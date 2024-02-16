GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

Road series at Notre Dame: 6:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, Compton Family Ice Arena

TV: None; Stream: Peacock both days; Radio: 103.5-FM both days

...

Randy Johnson's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (18-7-5, 11-5-4 Big Ten) enter their final road series of the regular season on a roll, coming off a 3-0, 3-0 sweep of Penn State and riding a 6-1-1 run in conference play. Minnesota is in third place in the Big Ten standings, eight points ahead of the fourth-place Fighting Irish (14-14-2, 8-10-2). The Gophers can clinch third place by gaining three points this weekend. The teams split a series in Minneapolis in November, with Notre Dame winning the opener 4-2 and the Gophers taking the finale 4-1.

Watch them: This series features two of the 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, given to college hockey's best goalie. Gophers senior Justen Close (17-7-5, 2.25 GAA, .926 save pct., four shutouts) stopped all 66 shots he faced against Penn State and has allowed a total of three goals in his past five games. Notre Dame senior Ryan Bischel of Medina is 14-14-2 with a 2.46 GAA, .927 save pct. and three shutouts. He is the reigning Big Ten goalie of the year.

Pregame reading: Mason Nevers' resurgence after injury is key to the Gophers' recent surge.

Forecast: Notre Dame has been a streaky team in the second half of the season, losing three in a row, winning four straight, then losing three in a row again entering this series. Forward Landon Slaggert (17 goals, 10 assists) is the Fighting Irish's main scoring threat, and Notre Dame is 9-3 when he scores a goal. Control him, and the Gophers should have a successful weekend.

. . .

