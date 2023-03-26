FARGO – The Gophers are going to the NCAA men's Frozen Four for the second consecutive year, and they certainly had to work to earn it

Behind goals by Bryce Brodzinski, Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe and Jaxon Nelson, plus 27 saves from Justen Close, the top-seeded Gophers held off No. 2 seed St. Cloud State 4-1 in the Fargo Regional final on Saturday night at Scheels Arena. The Huskies stuck close to the Gophers through nearly 50 minutes, but Minnesota hung on to earn the trip to Tampa.

The Gophers (28-9-1) will face Boston University, a 2-1 winner over Cornell in the Manchester Regional final, in the Frozen Four semifinals on April 6 at Amalie Arena. Last year, the Gophers ended an eight-year Frozen Four drought, making it to Boston before losing 5-1 to Minnesota State Mankato in the national semifinals.

Cooley's goal at 5:57 of the second period – scored after a beautiful stretch pass from LaCombe – put the Gophers ahead for good in front of a crowd of 5,326, a record for an NCAA regional at Fargo. LaCombe's goal at 11:44 of the third provided separation.

Adam Ingram scored a second-period power-play goal for the Huskies (25-13-3), who had five power plays in the game. St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor made 26 saves.

The Gophers started quickly, getting five shots on Castor in the first 3:37 of the first period. Minnesota got the game's first power play at 4:16 when Huskies center Grant Cruikshank was called for tripping. Close made a save on a breakaway by Micah Miller after a turnover at the blue line. St. Cloud State killed the penalty, not allowing a shot on goal.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 6:40 of the first when Nelson swooped in down the left side, sent a drop pass back to Brodzinski, who snapped a shot past Castor. Mason Nevers got the second assist on Brodzinski's fourth goal of the tournament.

St. Cloud State got its first power play at 7:04 when Brock Faber was called for holding. The Gophers killed the penalty, allowing one shot on goal.

The Huskies went on their second power play at 14:13 of the first when Rhett Pitlick was whistled for holding. The Gophers killed the penalty, thanks in large part to Matthew Knies' work on both ends of the ice.

Energized by the penalty kill, the Gophers pinned the Huskies in their end, but Castor made saves on Snuggerud and Luke Mittelstadt at 17:31. The Gophers finished the period with a 14-6 advantage in shots on goal, but St. Cloud State won 12 of 16 faceoffs in the period.

St. Cloud State came out with more energy in the second, and Close made a save on Josh Luedtke 46 seconds in. Knies took an interference penalty at 1:33, and this time the Huskies cashed in, getting a power-play goal from Ingram at 3:07.

Only seven seconds after Ingram's goal, Cooley was called for slashing, and the Huskies had their fourth power play of the game. Minnesota killed the penalty as Close made one save.

The Gophers responded at 5:57 of the second for a 2-1 lead. Jackson LaCombe hit Cooley with a stretch pass at the Huskies blue line, and the freshman phenom had a breakaway, beating Castor five-hole. Cooley celebrated by twirling his stick and slamming it back in its imaginary holster. The goal was Cooley's 20th of the season and extended his point streak to 15 games.

The line of Cooley centering Knies and Snuggerud had the Huskies on their heels midway through the period, and Castor limited the damage by making two saves on defenseman Mike Koster at 11:58.

The Gophers got their second power play at 14:02 when Miller was called for hooking while breaking up a Minnesota rush. St. Cloud State as strong on the kill again, allowing no shots on goal.

St. Cloud State went on the power play for the fifth time at 3:18 of the third period when the Hockey East crew called Brody Lamb was called for hooking. The Huskies peppered Close with five shots during the man advantage, but he stopped all of them.

At 7:04 of the third, Kyler Kupka send a rebound shot wide of an open net after Close made a save on Miller.

LaCombe stretched the Gophers' lead to 3-1 at 11:44 of the third with a blast from the point past Castor after Cooley won the faceoff and passed directly back to the defenseman.

The Gophers went on a power play with 3:35 left in the third when Ingram hauled down Knies, earning a holding. The Huskies killed the penalty, and coach Brett Larson pulled Castor for an extra attacker with 1:17 left.

Close made a glove save on Zach Okabe with 1:09 left. After the Huskies used their timeout with a minute to play, Nelson scored into an empty net with 31.1 seconds left to put an exclamation point on the victory.